Fleury stopped 35 of 37 shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Blues in a shootout.

Fleury was sharp Saturday, holding St. Louis to a pair of goals in regulation, before ultimately falling in a shootout. The loss snapped a four-game winning streak for Fleury, though he's still held opponents to three goals or fewer in each of his last seven outings. The 39-year-old netminder is 16-11-4 with a .906 save percentage and 2.67 GAA this season. Minnesota will look to bounce back Tuesday on the road versus the Ducks.