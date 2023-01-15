Fleury allowed a goal on 28 shots in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Coyotes.

Fleury had lost his last two games in overtime, allowing nine goals on 80 shots in that span. He was right back to rock solid Saturday with a sharp effort, especially as the Coyotes put up a spirited effort in the third period. The 38-year-old netminder is up to 14-8-3 with a 2.86 GAA and a .905 save percentage through 27 appearances. The Wild begin a tough road trip versus the Capitals on Tuesday, and Fleury should continue splitting starts pretty evenly with Filip Gustavsson.