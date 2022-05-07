Fleury stopped 29 of 30 shots in Friday's 5-1 win over the Blues in Game 3.

Fleury was spotted a 2-0 lead within 2:18 in the first period, and that was ultimately all he needed. After a dud in Game 1, the 37-year-old's bounced back with two strong starts to put the Wild ahead 2-1 in the series. Unless he falters, he should be assumed as the Wild's starting goalie throughout the playoffs, so he'll likely get the chance to strengthen his team's lead in Sunday's Game 4.