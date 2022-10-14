Fleury on Thursday finished with a .800 save percentage as the Rangers toppled the Wild 7-3.

Fleury, who ranks third all-time with 520 wins, yielded three goals in the first and third periods Thursday, finishing with 28 saves on 35 shots. After joining the Wild at the 2022 trade deadline, Fleury captured nine of 11 starts, registering a .910 save percentage. The future hall of famer allowed six even-strength goals before the home fans Thursday.