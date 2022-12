Fleury surrendered four goals on 37 shots in Friday's 5-2 loss to Edmonton.

The Oilers' last goal was scored on an empty net. Fleury has lost his last two games, and has surrendered at least three goals in each of his last six contests. The 38-year-old dropped to 9-7-1 with a 3.16 GAA and .892 save percentage in 18 contests in 2022-23.