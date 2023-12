Fleury allowed four goals on 40 shots in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Oilers.

Fleury kept it close, but he had no answer for the Oilers' top line or power play. This was Fleury's fourth loss in his last five outings, a span in which he's given up 20 goals while going 1-3-1. On the year, Fleury is at 4-5-2 with a 3.29 GAA and an .886 save percentage. Filip Gustavsson has turned things around lately while Fleury continues to struggle, so the 39-year-old veteran is likely to remain in a backup role.