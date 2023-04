Fleury stopped 17 of 20 shots in a 3-1 loss to Winnipeg on Tuesday.

Fleury was beaten twice on just four shots in the first period and surrendered another marker in the third frame. He's lost his last three outings, during which he's allowed 10 goals on 93 shots. Fleury has a 24-16-4 record, 2.85 GAA and .908 save percentage in 46 contests in 2022-23.