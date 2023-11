Fleury allowed eight goals on 37 shots in Sunday's 8-3 loss to the Stars.

It was a brutal night for the Wild and Fleury, who surrendered eight goals, including five power-play tallies. The veteran netminder has now lost back-to-back starts as he falls to 3-4-1 with an .879 save percentage to start the season. Fleury has gotten the majority of starts of late, with Filip Gustavsson struggling, though the two may split goaltending duties going forward.