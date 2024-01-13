Fleury gave up four goals on 35 shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Flyers.

Fleury let a two-goal lead slip away in the third period, and Joel Farabee's second tally of the game completed the Flyers' comeback. Fleury has just one win in his last six outings, giving up at least three goals in five of those games. The 39-year-old netminder dipped to 7-9-3 with a 3.16 GAA and an .892 save percentage through 20 outings. With Filip Gustavsson (lower body) nearing a return, Fleury's time as the No. 1 between the pipes for the Wild is likely to come to a close.