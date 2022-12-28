Fleury will start between the pipes in Thursday's home game versus the Stars, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Fleury was excellent in his last start Wednesday against Anaheim, turning aside 21 of 22 shots en route to a comfy 4-1 win. He'll try to extend his personal winning streak to four games in a home matchup with a Dallas team that's averaging 3.37 goals per game on the road this campaign, eighth in the NHL.