Fleury will not be available Sunday versus the Blues due to personal reasons, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Fleury has reportedly been dealing with a personal issue for the last week or so, and he'll need to be away from the team for a couple of days at a minimum. He's expected to rejoin the Wild in time for their two-game road trip that begins Tuesday versus the Rangers and ends Thursday against the Islanders. Fleury allowed six goals on 37 shots in a 6-5 overtime loss to the Sabres on Saturday.