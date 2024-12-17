Fleury will defend the cage at home against the Panthers on Wednesday, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

While Fleury appeared in just seven of the Wild's first 28 games this season, he may have to take on a bigger role with Filip Gustavsson (lower body) sidelined. In his last five outings, the Flower is 3-1-0 with a 2.33 GAA and .915 save percentage. In addition to starting Wednesday, Fleury should feature in one of the Wild's back-to-back games either Friday or Saturday against Utah or Winnipeg, respectively.