Fleury will guard the road goal in Wednesday's Game 2 versus the Stars, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Filip Gustavsson was excellent in a double-overtime win in Game 1, but he'll give way to Fleury this time. It's not totally surprising, as the Wild alternated goalies for much of the season, but Gustavsson started three of the last four regular-season games as Fleury struggled with a three-game losing streak down the stretch. Fleury will look to shake off the rust, and a win Wednesday would send the Wild home ahead 2-0 in the first-round series.