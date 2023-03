Fleury will patrol the home crease Monday against Seattle, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

Fleury is coming off a 30-save effort in Thursday's 5-4 shootout loss to Philadelphia. He has a 23-13-4 record this season with a 2.85 GAA and a .907 save percentage in 42 appearances. Fleury has stopped 47 of 51 shots in two previous outings versus the Kraken this year en route to a mark of 1-1-0. Seattle sits fourth in the league this campaign with 3.51 goals per game.