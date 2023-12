Fleury will be between the home pipes versus Boston on Saturday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Fleury faced the Bruins in Boston on Tuesday and was sensational, stopping 40 shots in a 4-3 overtime win. Fleury is 5-5-2 with a 3.25 GAA and an .892 save percentage this season. The Bruins are fourth in the NHL overall standings with 44 points, but are 1-2-2 in their last five with only win coming via a shootout over the Islanders.