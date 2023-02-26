Fleury will be between the pipes for Sunday's home matchup with Columbus, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Fleury is coming off a 30-save shutout victory over the Blue Jackets on Thursday. He has a 17-13-3 record this season with a 2.89 GAA and a .904 save percentage in 35 appearances. Columbus ranks 30th in the league this year with 2.56 goals per game.