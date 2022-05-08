Fleury will get the starting nod in St. Louis on Sunday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

After coughing up four goals in Monday's Game 1 loss, Fleury has stopped a combined 61 of 64 shots over the last two games to give Minnesota a 2-1 series lead. He's sporting a .926 save percentage this postseason and could give the Wild a chance to close out the series at home Tuesday.