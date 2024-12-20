Fleury will defend the home cage against Utah on Friday, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

Fleury will log his fifth appearance in the Wild's last seven outings as Filip Gustavsson (lower body) remains on the shelf. During that stretch, the Flower is 1-2-0 with a 3.33 GAA and a .885 save percentage. With the Wild entering a back-to-back, it seems likely that Jesper Wallstedt will get the nod on the road against Winnipeg on Saturday -- though Gustavsson hasn't been officially ruled out yet.