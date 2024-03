Fleury stopped 23 of Arizona's 25 shots during a 5-2 Wild win on Thursday.

Fleury was outstanding in the first two periods before a pair slipped past. Still, he finished the game with a .920 save percentage and a win. The poor starts have been few and far between lately, despite the team's struggles. Fleury has had a .909 save percentage or better in eight of his last 10 games.