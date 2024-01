Fleury (upper body) will not be in the lineup versus Anaheim on Saturday, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

Filip Gustavsson will get the start while Jesper Wallstedt will be the backup for the Wild. Fleury was injured Jan. 19 in Florida and left the game midway through the second period. He is 8-9-3 this season and should be back in the lineup Feb. 7 as the Wild have 10 days off for the All-Star break.