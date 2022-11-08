Fleury will be in the road net against Los Angeles on Tuesday, per Joe Smith of The Athletic.

Fleury has a 5-2-1 record, 3.41 GAA and .888 save percentage in nine games this season. His GAA and save percentage look bad, but he has been doing better lately. He has a 2.17 GAA and .921 save percentage in his last five starts. The Kings have the 12th-ranked offense in the league with 3.43 goals per game, so they won't make things easy on Fleury.