Fleury stopped 29 of 33 shots in Sunday's 5-2 Game 4 loss to the Blues.

The game was closer than the final score indicates, as two of St. Louis' goals came in the final two minutes. One of those was an empty-netter and the other was the fourth against Fleury. The series will shift back to Minnesota for Game 5 on Tuesday. Fleury has started the first four games, winning two and allowing 11 goals.