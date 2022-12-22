Fleury stopped 21 of 22 shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.

The Ducks struck first, as Mason McTavish beat Fleury on a breakaway in the second period. The Wild were able to tie the game before the end of the frame and then took over in the third. Fleury has allowed exactly one goal in each of his last three games, all wins, though strong play from Filip Gustavsson has turned this goaltending situation into a timeshare. Fleury is up to 12-7-1 with a 2.85 GAA and a .901 save percentage through 21 contests. It'll be Gustavsson in goal Thursday versus the Sharks, though Fleury should be ready to go and well-rested for Tuesday's game in Winnipeg.