Fleury stopped 21 of 22 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 victory over the Coyotes.

Fleury was sharp again Tuesday, holding Arizona to a lone Nick Bjugstad tally in the second period en route to his third consecutive victory -- he's held opponents to two goals or fewer in seven of his last nine outings. Overall, Fleury is now 15-11-3 with a .902 save percentage and 2.79 GAA in his age-39 campaign. Filip Gustavsson figures to get the start Thursday versus Anaheim, lining up Fleury for a road matchup with the Blues on Saturday.