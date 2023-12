Fleury stopped nine of 10 shots after replacing Filip Gustavsson (lower body) to begin the third period of Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Jets.

There's been no indication yet of how serious Gustavsson's injury is, but Fleury could be in line for a big workload in January and will get the start in Sunday's rematch with Winnipeg. The veteran netminder has made only five appearances in December heading into the final day of the year, going 3-1-0 with a 2.56 GAA and a .923 save percentage.