Fleury gave up five goals on 36 shots in Wednesday's 8-5 win over the Blues.

Fleury gave up a hat trick to Pavel Buchnevich, but the Wild matched their franchise record for goals scored to get the win anyway. This was Fleury's sixth straight win, though he'd allowed just seven goals over the first five games in that streak. He's up to 22-13-3 with a 2.82 GAA and a .908 save percentage through 40 appearances. The Wild have a back-to-back at home this weekend, facing the Bruins on Saturday and the Capitals on Sunday.