Rossi (upper body) is in Austria while he recovers from complications related to COVID-19, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Rossi's injury had not been described in such detail prior to Saturday's report. The new information explains why Rossi wasn't available for training camp after his time with Team Austria at the 2021 World Junior Championships. The ninth overall selection from 2020 is expected to spend six weeks away from Minnesota before returning. At this point, it would be surprising to see him make an impact at the NHL level this year.