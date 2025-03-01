Rossi notched a power-play assist in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Rossi has three goals and two assists over his last five games, with two of those five points coming on the power play. For the season, Rossi is up to 21 goals, 30 helpers, 12 power-play points, 102 shots on net and a plus-16 rating across 60 appearances while playing in a top-six role.