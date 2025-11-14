Rossi (lower body) was labeled week-to-week by head coach John Hynes on Friday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Rossi's absence will create a huge hole down the middle of the Wild's lineup. Ryan Hartman and Joel Eriksson Ek figure to take on top-six roles while Danila Yurov could see a significant uptick in opportunities. The 24-year-old Rossi has managed just four goals in 17 outings, which would see him miss the 20-goal threshold even without an injury absence.