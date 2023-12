Rossi notched an assist and two PIM in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Flames.

Rossi has racked up three goals and five helpers over his last nine games. The 22-year-old center rang a shot off the post early in the second period, with the rebound falling to Kirill Kaprizov for the goal. Rossi is thriving on the Wild's top line as he enjoys a solid rookie campaign. For the year, he's up to eight goals, seven assists, 46 shots on net, 12 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 23 appearances.