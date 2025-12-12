Head coach John Hynes said Friday that Rossi (lower body) is considered day-to-day and could play Sunday against the Bruins, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Rossi has been on injured reserve since mid-November due to his lower-body injury, but he's progressing in his recovery and closing in on a return. Hynes' update Friday suggests that Rossi will miss at least one more game Saturday against the Senators, but the 24-year-old could be back in action for the second half of the back-to-back set. Over 17 appearances this year, he's recorded four goals, nine assists, 11 hits, eight blocked shots and two PIM while averaging 18:06 of ice time.