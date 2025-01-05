Rossi produced four assists and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Hurricanes.

One of the helpers came on the power play. Rossi is red-hot with four goals and eight assists over his last nine contests while playing in a top-line role. The 23-year-old center is enjoying a breakout campaign with 15 goals, 22 assists, 71 shots on net, 29 hits and a plus-15 rating through 40 appearances. He's three points shy of matching his total from last year, though his 21.1 shooting percentage is a bit of a red flag from a sustainability standpoint.