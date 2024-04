Rossi provided a pair of assists, including one on the power play, in Monday's 3-1 win over the Kings.

Rossi had been limited to three goals with a minus-7 rating over his previous 12 contests. The 22-year-old set up goals by Matt Boldy and Kirill Kaprizov in Monday's victory. The pair of helpers got Rossi to the 40-point mark, and he's added 167 shots on net and a minus-3 rating over 81 appearances in his rookie campaign.