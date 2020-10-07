Rossi was drafted ninth overall by the Wild at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft on Tuesday.

Rossi dominated the OHL this season, delivering more than two points per game. His 120-point season was among the most productive for a first-year eligible player in modern OHL history. Rossi even outscored Taylor Hall at the same age. His playmaking is near perfect and he's a competitive two-way player who's already shown a knack on the PK. So why isn't he the top pick? At 5-foot-9, Rossi's skating is fine, but not what you'd expect for a smaller guy. Some people see him as the next Brad Marchand, just without the bad behavior. The guy is absolutely driven, so at minimum he'll be a solid scoring forward who will contribute right away. But Rossi's determination might just make him a star.