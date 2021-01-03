Rossi failed to earn a point and was a minus-6 in four games at the 2021 World Junior Championships.

It was a tough tournament for the Austrian and his team, as they went winless in the contest. Before the World Juniors, Rossi only played one game on loan with ZSC Lions in the Swiss league, so he's set to head to Minnesota to join the team's training camp in the coming days. The 2020 ninth-overall pick will look to earn a roster spot with the big club, but he could begin the season with AHL Iowa in a top-six role.