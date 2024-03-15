Rossi recorded an assist in Thursday's 2-0 win over the Ducks.

Rossi had gone ice cold with a 10-game point drought entering Thursday. That likely explains why Ryan Hartman was promoted to the top line to fill in for Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body). Rossi has had some ups and downs in his first full campaign, but he's at 34 points, 138 shots on net, 45 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 67 appearances. The 22-year-old is likely to remain in a top-six role -- he's been the second-line center in recent weeks.