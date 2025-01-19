Rossi provided an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Predators.

Rossi helped out on a David Jiricek tally in the first period. Over eight contests in January, Rossi has racked up three goals and five assists while playing in a top-line role. The 23-year-old center has matched his 82-game point total from last year with 40 points through 46 outings in 2024-25. He's added 87 shots on net and a plus-15 rating, offering steady offensive metrics in his second full campaign.