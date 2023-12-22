Rossi tallied a goal and two assists in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canadiens.

Rossi set up Matt Boldy's opening goal on a first-period power play before extending Minnesota's lead to 2-0 later in the frame, beating Sam Montembeault with a wrister. Rossi would add another assist in the third period, giving him his first career three-point game. The 22-year-old Rossi has started to play up to his offensive potential in his second NHL season -- he now has 11 goals and 21 points through 31 games while working on Minnesota's second line and top power-play unit.