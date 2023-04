Rossi was recalled from AHL Iowa on Sunday.

Rossi struggled at the NHL level to begin the 2022-23 season, logging just one assist in 16 appearances. He's smoked his competition in the AHL, racking up 16 goals and 50 points in 51 games. With Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body) considered week-to-week, Rossi should see some playing time as the Wild gear up for the postseason.