Rossi will start the year on loan with ZSC Lions (NLA), Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Rossi's loan agreement includes an out clause to rejoin the Wild for training camp ahead of the 2020-21 campaign. Selected by the organization with the ninth overall pick, Rossi could be in the mix for a spot on the 23-man roster, especially as part of general manager Bill Guerin's goal of getting younger and faster.