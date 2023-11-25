Rossi picked up an assist and two PIM in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Rossi set up Kirill Kaprizov's second-period tally. The 22-year-old Rossi has a goal and three helpers during a four-game point streak. That hot stretch coincides with his move to the top line between Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello. Rossi's minutes continue to be limited compared to his linemates, but he's holding his own in the best place to be in the Wild's lineup. The Austrian center has 11 points, 35 shots on net, four PIM and a plus-2 rating through 18 contests.