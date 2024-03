Rossi scored two goals in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Blues.

Both goals came in the second period as the Wild grabbed a 3-2 lead, only to see it slip away late. The performance snapped Rossi out of a slump that had seen the 22-year-old manage only one goal and two points over the prior 14 games, and his second tally Saturday gave him 20 on the season. If the Wild going to move into a playoff spot over the final weeks of the regular season, they'll probably need Rossi to get hot.