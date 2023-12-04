Rossi scored two goals, one the game-winner on the power play, in Sunday's 4-1 victory over Chicago.

In a matchup of top rookies, Rossi got the better of Connor Bedard as he potted Minnesota's first two goals of the game in the first period. Rossi's eight tallies on the season is second among rookies to Bedard's 11, and new head coach John Hynes has the 22-year-old skating on the Wild's top line between Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello. Rossi's 14 points in 22 contests is already solid, but he could take his production to another level if he hangs onto that assignment.