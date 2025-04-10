Rossi registered two power-play assists and went minus-3 in Wednesday's 8-7 overtime win over the Sharks.

Rossi remained on the top line even with the returns of Kirill Kaprizov and Joel Eriksson Ek from their respective lower-body injuries. Rossi helped out both of those players for goals late in the second period. The 23-year-old center has two goals and four assists over his last seven contests. He's up to 60 points (16 on the power play) with 134 shots on net, 59 hits, 40 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 79 outings this season.