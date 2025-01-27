Rossi provided an assist in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Rossi has five helpers over his last five contests. He hasn't let a demotion to the second line impact his play much over the last two games, but it could have a negative effect in the long run. The center is at 44 points (10 on the power play), 90 shots on net and a plus-18 rating through 50 appearances this season, which is already better than what he did in 2023-24 (40 points in 82 games).