Rossi scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Kraken.

Rossi tallied at 12:34 of the third period to double the Wild's lead to 2-0. The 22-year-old has three goals and two assists over his last six games. He was moved down to the second line, swapping places with Joel Eriksson Ek in a lineup shuffle Sunday. Rossi may benefit from the move if it gets some of the attention off of him and onto the top line. He's produced nine goals, seven assists, 51 shots on net, 12 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 26 appearances this season.