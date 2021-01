Rossi is out indefinitely with an upper-body injury.

Rossi was expected to complete his quarantine and join the Wild at training camp Sunday, but an upper-body injury surfaced that will extend the 19-year-old's absence. The ninth overall pick in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, Rossi racked up 120 points over 56 games with OHL Ottawa last season. Once he's healthy, Rossi likely will start with AHL Iowa.