Rossi signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Wild on Friday.

Minnesota just selected Rossi with the ninth overall pick in this year's draft. The 5-foot-9 forward spent the 2019-20 campaign with the Ottawa 67's of the OHL, racking up an absurd 39 goals and 120 points in just 56 contests. Rossi's considered to be a highly capable two-way player with loads of scoring potential, so although he likely won't carve out a significant role with the Wild for a few more years, he's worth a look during this year's fantasy drafts in dynasty formats.