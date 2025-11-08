Rossi scored a goal, took two shots and recorded a hit in Friday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.

Rossi snapped a brief two-game pointless streak with his goal in this comfortable win over the Isles. Rossi had a five-game point streak before the aforementioned two-game scoreless stretch, and the 24-year-old playmaker continues to be a reliable offensive weapon for Minnesota while establishing great chemistry alongside Kirill Kaprizov. Rossi has nine points (three goals, six assists), a minus-4 rating, 18 shots, nine hits and six blocked shots over his last 10 games.