Rossi scored his sixth goal of the season in Saturday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Senators.

The 22-year-old opened the scoring midway through the second period by tipping home a Brock Faber point shot, but it was all the offense Minnesota could muster -- even in the shootout, the Wild went 0-for-3. Rossi had only one assist in 21 career NHL games coming into the season, but the ninth overall pick in the 2020 Draft appears ready to break out, picking up nine points in the first 16 games of 2023-24.